Her Ex Promised Their Teen Daughter She Could Get A Piercing, But When He Changed His Mind, The Mom Refused To Take The Blame For His Broken Promise

So when her daughter got the long-awaited green light for ear piercings from her ex, only to watch him backpedal and try to make her the bad guy, she refused to play along with his little game.

AITA for siding with our daughter and telling my ex he has to make good on his promise? I, 36F, co-parent Mila, 15F, with my ex Leo, 34M. We are civil around Mila, and only communicate via text.

Since she was about 11, she has wanted to pierce her ears like a few of her friends have. My mom got my ears pierced when I was a toddler, so I was all for it, but Leo said no, and she had to be a bit older.

Over Christmas, Mila was at Leo’s, where she got him to promise that if she still wanted to pierce her ears after her birthday, he would take her to get her ears pierced. When he dropped off Mila, she excitedly told me that her dad had finally agreed.

I think Leo was banking on Mila forgetting he had agreed, because she asked him to book the appointment for next weekend after her birthday, but she also wanted a helix piercing, and he called me to say he wanted me to say no.

I told her that it was not fair of him to throw me under the bus or to back out, as he had promised her she could, and that I had agreed years ago she could, and it was now his problem to talk to her about it.

Mila told me she had planned to go after school this week while she was with me, and I didn’t tell Leo.

Leo saw Mila’s new piercings and blew up my phone that I didn’t stop her or tell him. And I replied that it was important for him to show her that he would follow up on promises. Our custody agreement allows her to get piercings, and it is legal where we are for her to get them at 15.

My sister said I was only harming my relationship with Leo, and this would just cause more problems later down the line. AITA?

