Her Fiance’s Dog Allergy is Worse Than He Thought, And He Thinks Her Pet Has Got To Go

I think one of the worst fates that can befall a human is to be allergic to pets.

I mean, that’s like being allergic to love itself.

And it can cause some really awful situations.

My fiancé wants me to put my dog up for adoption I refuse. But he is allergic AITAH? So… me (28F) & my fiancé (30M) have been together for 3 years, engaged for 6 months. I have a 6-year-old golden retriever named Max who I’ve had since he was a puppy. He’s my best friend, has gotten me through a lot emotionally, and is genuinely part of my family…my fiancé recently moved in with me, and we discovered that his dog allergy is worse than he thought. He gets itchy eyes, sneezing fits and sometimes has trouble breathing. We’ve tried allergy meds and keeping Max out of the bedroom, but it’s still been hard on him.

And so, he says, Max has just gotta go.

Now he’s asking me to put Max up for adoption. He says it’s not fair that he’s uncomfortable in his own home and that this is something we have to “compromise” on if we’re going to live together long-term. I flat-out refused. I told him Max is not up for negotiation. I understand allergies suck, and I’m doing what I can to mitigate them, but I won’t rehome a dog who’s done nothing wrong and who’s been by my side for years.

They can’t seem to find their way out of this conversation.

He thinks I’m being unreasonable and prioritizing a dog over our relationship. I think he’s being unreasonable for expecting me to give up a beloved pet. We’re at an impasse. AITA? It’s a difficult one for me. But I need to be open minded

Let’s see what the comments say:

How has this only just now come up?

Maybe a different living situation is needed?

Unfortunately, we have to know our limits.



Here’s hoping they can work it out.