Her Friend Lies About Everything, But She Never Called Him Out On It Until It Made Her Look Bad

What would you do if you had a friend who lied and exaggerated about everything to make himself look more impressive than he really is? Would you go along with it, or would you call him out on his lies?

In today’s story, one young woman lets her lying friend get away with it until the lies make her look bad.

Now she’s wondering if she should’ve stayed quiet.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for telling my friend I know I’m smarter than him academically after he ranked me the “dumbest” in our friend group? So I (19F) have a friend (also 19M) who lies… a lot. Like, I’m not even exaggerating—he lies about random stuff constantly and forgets what he even said. He’s told people we’ve been friends for years longer than we actually have (which makes no sense because they can just ask me), said he lived in a three-story house when he was in a double-wide, and even made up how much money he has. His lies are almost always easy to fact-check, and honestly, I’ve never judged him for any of that—I was raised not to care about superficial stuff like that.

He also lied about his grades.

But one thing that’s always been weird is that he loves to act like he’s better than everyone, especially when it comes to academics. In high school, he claimed to be on honor roll all four years, never failed a class, had a 4.0 GPA, etc. But I saw him taking credit recovery senior year, and one of my friends saw his grades on a teacher’s computer—and they were bad. Like, really bad.

She has not called him out on his lies.

I still never brought it up. I didn’t judge him, because we all struggle sometimes. In fact, I opened up to him once and told him I technically failed Spanish, but my teacher passed me in the end. He started making fun of me and calling me names, which I didn’t take personally because I know that’s just projection.

She finally had to correct him.

Anyway, fast forward to a recent trip to Walmart with our friend group, and somehow we start talking about academics. He decides to rank everyone from “smartest to dumbest”—and puts me last. That really annoyed me because I knew for a fact that he was failing and lying, and I’d never corrected him before. So I finally said, “I know I’m smarter than you academically, I’ve just never cared to correct you on it.”

So he can dish it out but can’t take it?

He got really upset and hasn’t spoken to me since. Some of my friends said I was being mean, but others think he had it coming. So… AITA for finally saying something after letting him lie for so long?

Her friend is a jerk for lying, making a dumb ranking system and insulting her in the process. All she did was put him in his place.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Honesty is important for a friendship to last.

She didn’t do anything wrong.

He needs therapy.

Lying is not going to benefit him in life.

He really needs to stop lying.

