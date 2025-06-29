Her Friend With Benefits Asked Her To Wash The Dishes At His House, But She Refused

I know we just made passionate love and there are no strings attached in this situation-ship, but would you mind grabbing that bottle of Dawn and some rubber gloves and doing the dishes?

That sounds kind of weird, right?

And it struck the woman who wrote this story on Reddit weird, too!

Read on and see what you think about how she handled this situation.

AITA for refusing to wash a huge pile of dishes at my FWB’s house? “I stayed over at my friend with benefits (FWB’s) house and in the morning, I woke up to him in the kitchen making breakfast and cooking dinner—for himself and his kids (he has them later today). The “breakfast” was pasta and bolognese warmed up from previous nights.

Excuse me?

After cooking, he said something along the lines of, “Since I’ve done all this, can you wash up the plates?” The thing is, the dishes were a massive pile—stuff left behind by him and other people staying at the house over time. None of it was mine. What bothered me most was how he positioned it—as if he’d done something special for me, and now I owed him something in return. I pointed out that he wasn’t cooking for me; the dinner was for his kids and himself, and breakfast was leftovers. I told him not to frame it like he did all this for me, when that wasn’t the case. If he had just said, “Hey, since you’ve got the day off, could you help me with the dishes?”—I might’ve actually considered helping. But the way he framed it rubbed me the wrong way.

Whoa!

He then started calling me a whiny *****. For what it’s worth, I would never expect someone to wash dishes in my house, especially not a guest, especially not messes they didn’t make. AITA for pushing back?”

She might want to find a new friend with benefits who doesn’t ask her to do chores.

