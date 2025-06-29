Her Husband Keeps Asking Her To Eat More When They Dine Together, So She Started Eating By Herself

Eating with someone when you have dietary restrictions can be painful.

AITA for choosing not to eat than cooking for my husband? I have been married to my husband for almost 15 years. We both work in the same company. We have the same schedules, sometimes, even until Sunday. It just depends on what the job demands.

We have always been very open about our 50/50 roles in our home. We do it for paying bills, laundry, chores, etc. And that was never an issue.

I got diagnosed with a thyroid problem. It forces me watch what I eat. I should not let my weight go up no more than 80 kg. I’m 74kg now ,and I should be less that 70kg. It could trigger an uncontrollable weight gain and other problems.

We used to eat whatever we wanted, and that led me to gain some pounds in just 2 months. We decided that for dinner, each one would cook for themselves. He is more of a high protein/carbs intake kind of guy. I can’t eat like that at night or I wouldn’t sleep well.

My dinners are more like a small portion of protein with a light salad and hot tea. This worked out well for us. But little by little, he has been asking me to make his dinner.

At first, I was like, “Hey, I’m already here, so why not?” But that has been turning into a routine, so I end up making 2 different dishes every night. That’s not the bad part.

When we are dining, he is always putting from his food on my plate. And I know it tastes good, I made it.

His excuse? I’m not eating enough and he worries. I’m thankful he does, but every time, I eat too much, I wake up very tired the next day.

So, lately I eat something good and light before we get home from work so that I don’t have to cook.

He has noticed and is not very happy but ends up cooking for himself.

As soon as we get home, I ask him what he’s going to cook tonight because I already ate something at work and I’m full. I reminded him our agreement. But he dislikes that I’m not cooking that often, especially at nights. AITA?

