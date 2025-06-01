Her Husband Offered Help To A Stranger Without Asking, And She Was Branded A “Bad Teammate” For Saying No

Not every act of kindness comes with a clean exit.

After her husband lent a hand to a stranger months ago, he asked her to follow through on a promise he couldn’t keep.

But when she said no, her husband started guilt tripping her.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH- Not wanting to give a stranger a ride A few months ago my husband and I were driving down the road. There was an older woman with a broken mobility scooter that was struggling to move the scooter to her apartment. My husband stopped to help her and they exchanged phone numbers.

Turns out, now the responsibility fell on her to follow through with this kind act.

Today my husband called me. He told me that she had called him and asked if he could give her a ride to the grocery store on Saturday (tomorrow). He told her he couldn’t because he had to work. This is true. He said he didn’t commit anything more than that, but then he asked me if I could take her. My instant reaction was a “heck no.”

But this was the wrong answer in her husband’s eyes.

He proceeded to call me selfish, that she’s clearly not a threat to anyone, and we got into an argument. He called me a bad teammate in our marriage.

She thinks she should be allowed to refuse a favor that makes her uncomfortable.

I’m not against paying for an Uber or Lyft to take her… I just don’t want to do it myself. The idea of sitting in a car and then a subsequent grocery store trip with someone I don’t know sounds like my own personal version of a nightmare.

Plus, she’s busy enough with her own obligations.

I also don’t want to become the default ride to the store (I work 2 high stress jobs, one in finance and another as a college professor, so I really don’t have time). So… AITA? Should I have given her a ride?

She wasn’t trying to be cruel — just realistic.

Let’s let Reddit weigh in.

It’s one thing to want to help the stranger yourself, but shaming your wife for not dropping everything to do the same is another.

Let alone the fact that she’s a stranger.

If he wants to help her out, then that’s totally fine.

Will they end up fronting the bill for this mystery woman?

Saying no didn’t make her the villain, despite what her husband may believe.

Apparently, being a “good teammate” means ignoring your own needs.

