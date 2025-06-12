Her Messy Sister Keeps Using Her Car Without Her Permission, And Her Parents Pressure Her To Allow It

Family obligations can make you roll your eyes, but some things just seem really unfair!

What would you do if your sister drove your car and left it full of garbage, such as take out containers and other trash? Would you be upset, or would that not be a big deal?

The sisters in this story are arguing about a situation like this, and the parents are taking the messy sister’s side.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my sister to stop using my car? I’m a college student and I just got back home for the summer. My sister and I we both have cars of our own. I like to decorate my car and keep it really nice and clean while she trashes hers. Recently, she’s been taking my car to her work instead of hers. So every time I go to work, I have to take her car.

It’s an emotional issue.

We got into a pretty heated argument before she left for work recently. I looked into my car and saw take out boxes, plastic bags, crusts on the middle console, and other trash just piling up on the passenger side and got even more mad. So I made some mean comments about how dirty her car is and how I feel embarrassed to take her car to go see my friends. I apologized immediately saying that I didn’t mean it. My parents told me I should let my sister take my car and threatened to take me off their insurance. I yelled back, “Do it. Fine. I’m paying for my own car anyway, what’s some extra bills gonna do?”

But now she’s confused.

I apologized to my parents and my sister and told her she could take my car. I’m still hanging out with my friends today. I will clean out her car before I go, though. My parents told me to be more understanding of my sister because she did so much for me as a sister growing up. Like driving me to places as a kid and stuff. So this is just a way of me paying her back and saying thank you to her. Now I feel like such a jerk for getting into a fight with her, but I also still feel so much anger.

I don’t understand why they are driving each other’s cars instead of driving their own cars. It seems like the easy solution here is for each of them to drive their own cars.

Here is what people are talking about on Reddit.

