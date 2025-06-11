Her Mom Made A Will And Didn’t Leave Her Anything But A Responsibility

Making a will can be a great way to make sure your wishes are met after you die.

Mother leaving me a job in her will. I have always been the odd one out in my family. My sisters have always had anything they want and I have always gotten what I need. I know it could have been far worse for me. I’m the middle child and my big brother is +6 years older, his sister is +5 years older and our little sisters are -5 and -6 years younger.

Big brother moved out to live with father many many years ago and when he had cancer told the DES that his family was dead. So he isn’t involved so much. Mother recently decided that she needed to make a will just in case. And the lawyer turned up and basically it came down to the fact that there properties are under my mother’s name. Her house, and the two houses she has bought and pays the mortgages for my big and eldest little sister. So the lawyer asks what she wants to leave everyone. She said £10 for my big brother because then he cannot claim he was excluded. She said big sister gets her house and the mortgage changed over to her name. Eldest little sister gets her house and mortgage moved over to her. And littlest sister gets mothers house.

The lawyer then asks what about me? And she apparently looked shocked as she had completely forgotten about me and had just been called out on it. Her workaround is that I get to move in with my little sister and look after her as she isn’t capable of living on her own. My siblings get houses and I get a job. So I guess I need to work out… Do I agree to this? Should I tell my mother to shove it? Do I just get on with it and take on the care of my little sister when Mother goes? Honestly I have no idea what I should do. But I do enjoy the fact she quite publicly (at a family gathering) admitted that she forgot I existed. But still claims she loves all her children equally.

