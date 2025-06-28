Her Mom Wants Her To Pick Up Orders For Her, But The Business Owner Treats Her Horrible So She Refuses To Do It Anymore

You can only treat someone badly for so long before they reach the end of their rope…

And this woman is at that point right now!

Is she handling this situation the wrong way?

Check out this story from Reddit and YOU be the judge.

AITA for refusing to go pick up an order for my mom? “My mom keeps sending me to pick up deliveries from this small local seller she buys stuff from—mostly food and clothes coming from our home country. The place is an hour and a half away, and I’ve gone there a few times already. Every single time, this man has been extremely disrespectful.

What’s the deal…?

I’m talking about snatching my phone out of my hand mid-conversation, speaking to me with an openly hostile tone, and generally treating me like I’m some kind of burden just for showing up. I kept my cool for the first few times — swallowed my pride, didn’t make a scene, just brought the stuff home. But it really got under my skin. I’m not someone with a short fuse, but I also know myself well enough to know that if I go back again, I might not be able to hold back. Like, I can genuinely see myself getting into a physical confrontation with this guy, and I don’t want to end up in a stupid fight over some food or clothes.

Not anymore!

So today my mom asks me again to go get something from him. I calmly told her I didn’t want to — I explained the whole situation again, that this guy crosses the line every time, that I’m tired of being disrespected and I don’t want to lose my temper. Her response? She says I’m acting “like a woman.” That I must have provoked him somehow. That he’s just being “normal” and I’m being overly sensitive. That hit hard. Like, what does “acting like a woman” even mean in this context? Since when is standing up for myself feminine? Even if it was, so what?

She put her foot down.

I told her I’m not going, and she’s been cold with me since — acting like I’m being dramatic and lazy for not doing this one little thing for her. But I honestly feel like I’ve done more than enough already, and I’m not willing to keep subjecting myself to verbal abuse — and wasting 3 hours of my day — just to keep the peace.”

She’s had enough of this rude fella!

