Her Mother-In-Law Helped Herself To Dog Food Cooling On The Stove, Then Called Everyone And Accused Her Of Setting Her Up To Look Foolish

Kitchen mishaps are bound to happen when you share space with family, but not every mistake calls for blaming someone else.

So, what would you do if a family member accidentally ate food that was meant for your dog, then tried to say you set them up?

Would you apologize and try to calm her down?

Or would you stick to the truth and laugh it off?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario and can’t help but laugh.

Here’s the full story.

AITAH for laughing at my mil for eating dog food For some context. My MIL 50F lives with my husband 30M and me 28F. We have a 2-year-old French bulldog, and I make his food at home, I also have separate pots/pans/utensils I use to make his food with. On to the “problem.” A couple of evenings ago, I made his food and left it to cool off in his pot. I planned on portioning it out that night ( we also have a newborn, so I’m up at ungodly hours of the night). Apparently my MIL came home from work in the in-between time and helped herself to it.

Apparently, she ate the wrong food.

She then complained to us that my food had no “flavor/taste.” I was confused because that day we ordered in food. So I asked her to elaborate, and she proceeded to say that the food was on the stove. It clicked, and I just burst out laughing. I know it’s mean, but I’ve been doing this for about a year now. She very well knows what specific pot I use. Now she’s calling up everyone, saying I purposely fed her dog food to laugh at her. AITA?

Yikes! That was quite a mistake on the MIL’s behalf.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about this story.

It’s not that serious!

The MIL needs to just laugh about it and move on.

