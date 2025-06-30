Her Needy Sister Wanted Her To Leave Work To Help Her Out With Her Baby, But She Refused

I love how some people don’t understand the concept of WORK.

AITA for refusing to leave work to help my family? “I (26 F) have a job that is fully remote which I am very thankful for. Last year my fiancee and I bought a house 5 minutes from our families. For context my sister (31 F) lives at home with my parents and is in and out of jobs at a rapid pace. My parents (69 F and 72 M) are retired and their only income is SSI.

My sister is a single mom of 2 kids and one of the kids is possibly autistic, they are waiting on an evaluation to confirm. My sister is currently out of a job and fights with my father often. I try to help out where I can like occasionally picking one of the kids up from school, coming over on the weekend, etc. There was a time where I was almost acting as a second parent with how much I was helping but my fiancee has helped me to recognize what is a normal family dynamic and try to stick to that.

When I help out during the week it’s after my assigned work is finished and I can make up time if I leave or count it as my lunch. (30 minutes) I try to only help out during the week if it is something that time away can be estimated so if it is over the time of lunch I can tell my manager and make up the time.

I just got a call immediately asking for me to come over 15 minutes into my shift. There is fighting and the baby is not cooperating. I advised that I couldn’t I’m at work and was yelled at and then hung up on. Where I may be the *******: I called back and left a voicemail explaining my job is serious and if I am not showing up to my job I have grounds for termination. If I’m fired I don’t have money to give and then they will be screwed. I said I’m not sure where you got the notion that I can always leave but I can’t bend over at God’s will. AITA for refusing and doubling down?”

