Her Partner Strong-Armed Her Into Hosting His Friend, But She Felt Betrayed When The Visit Quietly Doubled In Length

Sharing space, even temporarily, requires trust, respect, and clear boundaries.

But when her partner volunteered her to host his overbearing friend in her space, things quickly became more complicated than either of them expected.

AITA for asking my partner to find alternative accommodations for his friend? A couple of weeks ago, my partner (34M) asked if his friend, “Lenny” (50s? M), could stay in my apartment while I (32F) was away on an international trip. I live alone (my partner lives with friends nearby).

The original ask was that Lenny stay for three days over the weekend while he was in town teaching a workshop. I had misgivings, as Lenny has a history of being a bit difficult, and the last time he stayed with my partner, drama ensued.

However, given the fact that my partner was willing to vouch for Lenny and would be nearby to make sure things were okay, I consented to allowing him to crash at my place. My only request was that Lenny not bring any guests over.

The first day of my trip, I received texts from my partner saying that Lenny thought I had termites and asking if three of Lenny’s students could stay at my apartment for one night. I was pretty frustrated (and admittedly cranky from jet lag) about being contacted about these things while abroad, and declined to host the students (who I’ve never met).

I assured my partner that what Lenny thought was termite dust was actually insect poison left by the exterminator. Things were a bit tense as I shared my frustration with my partner, but we were able to pretty effectively resolve the issue and move on.

Two days later, I’m chatting with my partner on the phone and he mentions Lenny. I’m confused because, according to my recollection, Lenny should have already left our area. My partner then lets me know that Lenny had asked to extend his stay, and my partner had forgotten to let me know or ask me if the extension was alright. The stay is more than double what I’d originally agreed to (8 days instead of 3), and my partner would be out of town for the last couple of days of Lenny’s trip.

I found this to be pretty upsetting and disrespectful, and expressed as much. My partner was taken aback by the intensity of my reaction and felt like it shouldn’t be as big of an issue as I was making it.

My partner’s position was that, since I’d be out of town for the duration of Lenny’s stay, he’d assumed that I wouldn’t care whether Lenny stayed a couple of extra days. For him, having guests is not a big deal as he has a pretty casual approach to hosting. I’m generally less trusting and more protective of my space.

After thinking about things overnight, the next morning I asked my partner to find alternative housing for at least the part of Lenny’s trip that he’d be out of town for, and to arrange cleaning for after Lenny leaves. My partner agreed, but was hurt by my reaction and, to a certain extent, the severity of my requests. AITA?

