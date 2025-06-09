Her Sister Couldn’t Stand Living With Her Parents, But Now She’s Worn Out Her Welcome Somewhere Else

Living with overly strict parents can be a huge pain, or worse.

But when it’s other very young people being asked to fix that, things can get complicated.

Check out the details and find out whose side you’d be on here.

AITA for kicking my runaway sister out of my dorm? I (19F) live in a tiny dorm room for college, far from my strict, conservative family. Last week, my 17 year old sister ran away after a fight with our mom (she got caught texting a guy, and our mom lost it). She begged to crash at my place, and I said yes because… she’s my sister.

But her welcome was worn thin pretty quickly.

Problem is, she stayed for five days doing absolutely nothing just laying around, trashing the place, using my stuff, eating all my snacks. My dorm is super small, and I could barely function. I asked her to at least think about going home or staying with a friend, but she blew up and said I was “just like mom.”

And now mom is taking a fairly weird stance.

So I told her she had to leave. She cried, called me selfish, and left. Now my mom’s guilt-tripping me, and I feel awful. Was I wrong to kick her out?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

At what point here is mom gonna take some responsibility?

You’re a kid yourself, basically.

It’s not sustainable.

Here’s hoping they can both find some peace and stability.

It’s looking like she’s going to have trouble either way.

