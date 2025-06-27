Her Sister-in-Law Slapped Her After Ignoring Baby Boundaries, So Her Husband Banned Her From The House. But Now She Keeps Showing Up Anyway.

Boundaries matter, especially when it comes to parenting.

So, what would you do if a family member kept showing up uninvited, ignoring your parenting choices, and even putting their hands on you when you finally spoke up? Would you keep trying to reason with them? Or would you take stronger steps to protect your space and your child?

In the following story, one new mother faces this exact situation, and it quickly reaches a breaking point. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for being upset that my SIL is overstepping boundaries with my baby? My husband (35M) and I (32F) had a baby boy six months ago, and we’re still adjusting to life with our fast-growing little one. My SIL has always been somewhat controlling and impatient, but I thought she would respect our boundaries after our baby was born. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. A couple of months ago, my SIL began visiting frequently, sometimes unannounced, and tends to hover around the baby. She’s taken it upon herself to help by holding the baby without asking, even when the baby is sleeping or feeding.

It didn’t take long for her to start pushing the line.

She also makes comments like, “The baby looks cold,” and insists on dressing him differently or trying to feed him chocolate milk with his sippy. What’s more upsetting is that she’s been giving unsolicited advice about how I should be parenting, despite me politely setting boundaries. For example, I told her I prefer to breastfeed on demand and that I’m still figuring out a routine, but she kept trying to help by offering formula or suggesting I should let the baby cry it out. I explained I wasn’t comfortable with that, and she dismissed my concerns.

Even though she was asked to stay away, she keeps showing up.

My husband has spoken to her about respecting our boundaries, but she seems to dismiss his requests and continues her behavior. It’s gotten to the point where I feel anxious and stressed whenever she’s around, worried she’ll overstep or undermine my parenting. Last week, I told her she needs to stop holding the baby without asking and respect our decisions. She got defensive and slapped me on the face, saying she just wants to help and that I’m overreacting. My husband told her she needs to stay away from our house and keep her hands off me, but she still shows up uninvited. AITA?

Wow! This lady doesn’t know when to stop.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

This SIL is crazy! No one will blame her for taking action against this behavior, and if they do, then they’re just as toxic.

