Her Twin Brother Needs Help Paying For A Study Abroad Program, But She Doesn’t Want To Loan Him The Money

Would you loan money to someone who was unlikely to pay you back? There might be times when you’d consider doing this, but most of the time, that would probably be a really bad idea.

In today’s story, one woman was planning to help her brother pay for a study abroad program, but now she’s reconsidering.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for refusing to pay for my twin brother’s tuition down payment So I’m in a bit of a dilemma here. I’m a 28 year old Female and my twin brother is obviously 28 year old male. He recently got admission to do his master’s abroad.. I received a call from him asking for assistance that he had got admission abroad and he wanted me to take a loan of approximately 2000 USD to support him in paying for his tuition down payment. Knowing how capital intensive this study abroad programmes are, I knew the amount he requested was small so I even planned to borrow more to assist him in stuff like his plane ticket, accommodation and living expenses in his country of destination.

She doesn’t think he spends his money wisely.

We do not live together. He recently lost his his job and he is not using his little savings he has well. He is rather spending it unnecessarily like making repairs on our mum’s car which I thought wasn’t necessary as he was making plans to leave the country anyway and he is the only one who uses the car. Also, he had some issues and spent money given by our mother to perform specific tasks for other unnecessary activities and he later on sent me messages asking me to help him out, which I refused to do.

Here’s how the conversation went.

In my reply, I emphasized that I was also living my life, hadn’t budgeted for him for the month and thus, I couldn’t assist him. He got peeved and asked that I apologise for saying I was also living my life, which I refused. I encouraged him to say the truth to our mum rather than trying to cover his tracks.

She’s not sure loaning him money is a good idea.

Now, I’m rethinking the whole loan thing as I’m also settling debts of my own. From experience, he never pays me back any money he owes me and he did promise that he had work permit and that he would slowly reimburse me every 2 weeks when he got there. Knowing him, I know he won’t do it.

She has another idea.

As a solution, i’m rather thinking about talking to our parents to take the loan for my brother even though they are retired. My mom was previously able to take one so I’m guessing it shouldn’t be a problem to the banks to give loans to both parents for them to be paying back from their pensions. WIBTA if I back down from our earlier arrangement?

I find it odd that she even considered taking out a loan for her brother. Honestly, it’s not really a loan. It would be giving him money since she knows he’ll never pay her back.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her brother should figure it out for himself.

Maybe this would work…

A lot of people think the brother needs to get a job.

This person makes it very clear why getting a loan would be a bad idea.

Her brother needs to pay his own way.

