Her Wife Expected To Relax While She Juggled Work And Chores Alone, So She Began To Question Whether The Effort In Their Marriage Was Mutual

A healthy partnership depends on mutual effort, not silently coasting while your wife does all the work.

One woman managed to hold down a full-time job while also doing almost all of the household chores. But when it still wasn’t enough for her wife who preferred to sit around, a reckoning was coming for their marriage.

AITA for telling my wife she can do the chores on her day off. I (21F) work from home as a financial analyst, meaning I am on my computer every day. My wife (24F) works at a garden store. She is on the cash register most of the time but works moving stuff occasionally, which really tires her out.

Every day, I am the one to do all of the household chores. I work 9–5 Monday–Friday, but since I’m at home, I do my best during my break times and after work before she gets home.

If I’m not done with everything by the time she gets home, she tells me “I’m disappointed” and mopes around. She used to do the dishes sometimes, but rarely more than just her lunch dishes.

Each morning, I make her a smoothie, pack a hot lunch and cold snacks. I make her breakfast while I’m getting ready for work. Before she gets home, I rush to do dishes and clean after I am done with work. Then I move on to making dinner for us.

Today, she has her first day off in 8 days. She asked to sleep in, so I didn’t make breakfast or anything. Now she’s upset that there are chores that aren’t being done because my workday is not over. I told her she can wait until I am done for the day or she can do them herself.

She said I’m being unreasonable and she should be able to relax on her day off. I feel I should be able to go about my workday at my own pace. AITA?

What did Reddit have to say?

