He’s Back With The Woman Who Cheated On Him, But His Sister Cannot Move Past What Happened

Nothing makes you feel crazier than being told that you’re wrong for pointing out someone else is wrong.

But relationships and complicated, and it’s hard to know sometimes where to draw the line.

Especially when it’s technically none of your business.

AITA for not talking to my sister-in-law because she cheated on my brother? My brother lives in a house with his wife, her grandma, and their toddler. He works 12 hours a day everyday to pay bills. His wife is a stay at home mom.

She found this out from him directly:

It all started when my brother came to my mom’s house (which I live in) and he was shaking cause he hasn’t eaten. He looked terrible. He announces to mom, sister, and I that his wife cheated on him. He was sobbing. Throughout the next few days I’ve had long conversations with him about basically everything. He told me that he was thinking about unaliving himself in which I thankfully convinced him not to do it.

But then everything sort of regressed to the mean.

Skip forward a few weeks and now he’s back with his wife. She announces to everybody that she is pregnant. I haven’t talked to her at all. She caused my brother pain and I truthfully can’t forgive her. As weeks became months this fact remained the same. I’ve noticed that my brother has been getting more distant with me.

And a different relationship is falling apart.

Now it’s been almost 2 years. My brother and I don’t talk at all. I just got done with a conversation with my sister in which she was trying to convince me that I shouldn’t be upset. That it’s not my relationship and I shouldn’t be worried about it. But I don’t see what I’m doing wrong. I don’t agree with her cheating on her husband, the father to her kid. And him for accepting her back just because she’s the mother to his kid. So instead of me voicing my opinions I keep my mouth shut and at most say hi to them whenever I see them and that’s it.

How do you deal with this?

What do I do to get close with my brother again? Am I in the wrong?

