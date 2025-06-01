His Boss Fired Him For No Reason, So His Friends Bombarded Her With Prank Phone Calls

You never know who you’re gonna aggravate these days…

We prank called my former boss. “Years ago I was fired from a job as a barista. I asked a friend who happened to be there as a customer if she wanted to hang out later, and apparently a customer complained that I made them uncomfortable because they thought I was hitting on a customer.

I was pretty upset about it at the time, and was complaining about it to my then almost not quite official yet girlfriend during a party she was throwing.

She gathered up her friends, extracted the boss’s phone number from me, and everyone (except me so she wouldn’t know it was my fault) started taking turns prank calling her. It was the middle of the night, and by the time we were done, the boss was literally shrieking at people. I feel a bit bad about it now, but it was very satisfying at the time.”

