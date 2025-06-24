His Boss Shut Him Down Before He Could Tell Him There Was A Glitch In The System, So He Got To Rent A Cool Car

Sometimes when someone is a jerk to you, you actually get something out of it. The funny thing is that they are too arrogant to see they are handing it to you.

flaw in the process, but I follow the process A few years ago, BigCorp (heavy industry) launched a spinoff to develop an industry-specific IT system and after a year I got recruited from a competitor. I was in sales, so I was supposed to be given a company car.

But that’s not what happened.

I was informed that as there was a unavoidable delay between ordering a car and having it delivered, the spinoff would immediately provide a short-term rental car. It was a very expensive workaround but the company cares about its employees. Okay for me!

After the usual training at headquarters, my boss told me to order right away a company car at the relevant BigCorp department. However I noticed that all my coworkers, some of them being there since the launch of the spinoff, still all used short-term rentals. How bizarre…

So I downloaded the relevant documentation and quickly caught a glitch: one of the necessary validations from BigCorp could not be given in the spinoff (different organization and different chain of command). So I went back to my boss and it went like this: “Boss, I was about to order my car but I read the process and…” He replied, “I AM NOT INTERESTED IN THE PROCESS! I TOLD YOU TO ORDER YOUR CAR, SOOOOO (yelling stronger!) ORDER-YOUR-CAR!” So I did.

