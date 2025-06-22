His Classmate Humiliated Him In Front Of Everyone, So He Waited For The Perfect Opportunity And Used Her Own Flaws To Get Back At Her

Dealing with difficult people is always challenging in some way.

For example, it’s super frustrating when you only come up with the perfect comeback days after the fact.

But this guy’s case made me think that, sometimes, waiting a bit may pay off.

Read the story and see how he handled a rude classmate with class.

Got humiliated in front of the class. Waited weeks to return the favor. We were never friends. Just the kind of classmates who sat near each other, swapped jokes when it suited her, and ignored each other the rest of the time.

One day in class, I said something dumb not even trying to be funny, just honest, and she saw an opening. Loud voice, smug grin, whole class watching: “Oh my God, are you actually that stupid?”

That was uncalled for and rude.

Laughter. Attention. Teacher didn’t even check it. I just laughed it off. But inside? That stung. You know when you replay something later and think, I should’ve said something back? I didn’t. Instead, I waited.

He waited for an opportunity.

Couple weeks later, we had a group project. She ended up in mine, not her first choice. She didn’t do much, but she thought she could still coast off the work. So when it came time to present, I gave the teacher the version I finished without her part in it. Told him she didn’t contribute. Gave proof.

Why would he cover for her?

She looked confused when she didn’t get called up. More confused when she got marked separately. And probably the most confused when she asked if I said anything and I just said, “Didn’t think you wanted my input. You said I was stupid, remember?” I didn’t make a scene. Didn’t raise my voice. But I still heard someone go “damn” from the back of the room. She never spoke to me again.

It’s awesome that he didn’t offend her back, but made her rethink her behavior.

That’s real maturity.

He actually didn’t do anything; she played herself.

Don’t you love it when that happens?

