His Clingy Girlfriend Wanted To Come With Him On A Family Trip, And When He Refused To Take Her, She Created A Whole Scene About It

Couples can easily get into huge fights if they don’t communicate things clearly!

For example, if you were going to your sister’s house to help with some renovations, would you bring your girlfriend? Would you be surprised if your girlfriend expected to go with you?

This guy shares how a misunderstanding between him and his girlfriend blew up, and he’s not sure what to do about it.

Check out the full story.

AITA for excluding my gf on a Colorado road trip to renovate my sister new kitchen? My girlfriend (24F) and I (28M) have been together for almost 2 years. Things are great between us, but we recently hit a disagreement, and I’m not sure if I handled it right. For context, I moved back in with my parents almost 3 years ago to buy and renovate a school bus (Skoolie) so I can live in it full-time.

This is where it gets rough…

A year later, I met my girlfriend while working at a summer camp. We come from very different family dynamics. I’ve lived in one place my whole life, while her family has always moved around frequently, often with very little planning or stability. She’s the second oldest of five siblings, and her home life is incredibly chaotic—her room is constantly given away to guests, including friends, extended family, even her dad’s bandmates. She has almost no privacy or space.

He had been taking care of her…

My parents’ house has become a kind of refuge for her, especially while we work on finishing the Skoolie. It’s not ideal—we’re essentially living together in my childhood bedroom—but it’s better than what she’s dealing with at home. We’ve both expressed that she should spend more time with her family—not just for her own balance, but to be there for her younger siblings. It would also give me some alone time and space in the meantime. But no matter how we plan it, she usually ends up back at my house because things are so uncomfortable at hers.

UH OH…

Recently, my sister bought a house in Colorado and asked my dad and me to come up for a weekend to help start kitchen renovations. I agreed. My girlfriend overheard us talking about it and took time off work, assuming she’d be coming too. I hadn’t planned to bring her—it’s not a vacation, it’s a work trip, and we’re driving my dad’s old truck full of tools.

He was not expecting that…

When we realized we had different assumptions, she explained that she didn’t expect it to be fun—she just wanted a change of scenery and figured she’d do homework while we worked. I told her I didn’t think it would be a big problem logistically, but I also wasn’t sure it made sense for her to come. She’s now upset that I didn’t advocate for her to be included, and she feels like I’m trying to keep her at arm’s length.

Things went downhill…

For some extra context, this isn’t the first time this has happened. Last month, my cousin graduated from Duke and I went on a two-day trip to attend. It was a quick ceremony, big dinner, and then I flew back. I didn’t invite her because it sounded exhausting to me personally—and I ended up getting bit by a tick while I was there. But afterward, she said she really would’ve wanted to go. I took full accountability and apologized for not including her.

He knows she still wants to go.

She’s certainly would’ve been a welcome addition in that trip. But this Colorado trip feels different—it’s just a working weekend with my dad and sister, not a family celebration. I’m torn. I didn’t mean to make her feel excluded, but I also didn’t think this was the kind of trip that needed to be a “plus one” situation. She still wants me to ask for her to come. I feel like I just assumed differently and didn’t see it as that kind of trip.

YIKES! This situation stings.

They really need to talk this out.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user wants to know the opinion of the sister and the dad!

This user thinks he didn’t do anything wrong.

This user thinks this guy needs a break from the GF which is why he goes away like this.

This user wants to know how the sister feels about having another guest.

This user also believes both parties are correct but they just need to communicate.

She doesn’t have to go everywhere he goes, but he needs to consider her feelings.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.