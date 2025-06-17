His Cousin Is Staying Up Late And Being Loud, So He’s Been Cutting Off The WiFi In The House Every Night At 11 P.M.

Some folks just don’t know how to be good houseguests…

AITA for cutting the WiFi every night at 11 while my cousin stays with us? "I'm a 21M engineering student, living with my parents in Lebanon. Finals are in a week, so my nights are mostly spent memorizing formulas and solving circuits. Last month, my cousin, say Laura, (17F) asked if she could crash in our guest room for a few weeks while she did a short internship in the city (Beirut) from our village down from south Lebanon. My parents said yes, which is no problem, I like Laura.

The problem started on her second night. Around midnight, I heard loud laughter and TV noises coming from the living room. Laura was online with her friends playing online until 1 a.m.. This happened almost 3 nights in a row even though I complained to her multiple tines all respectful and stuff.

After three nights of this, I was exhausted. I harshly confronted her and she apologized, but the next night it happened again, albeit only till midnight and it was a little lower . My grades are hanging by a thread, so I took a bigger approach shut off the WiFi at 11 every night and turned it back on when I wake up next morning, around 7. My parents don’t mind since they’re more TV people and go to sleep early. Cue chaos.

Laura lost connection mid-game the first night I did this, and she came to me furious. She said I was acting like an “old landlord,” ruining her only free time. My parents think I overreacted, they say Laura’s just enjoying her time with us and the stay is temporary. They want me to turn the internet back on and ‘ignore her’ instead for the sake of family. The main router is in my room so most control is mine but I have to listen to my parents in the end. Am I being unreasonable? I feel bad because Laura’s internship is only about 2 more weeks, and yes, I didn’t warn her about turning off the WiFi. On the other hand, I’m trying for a scholarship, and I literally can’t focus or go to sleep with the late-night noise. AITA?”

