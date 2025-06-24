His Divorce From His Ex Ended Badly Years Ago, So Being Forced To Celebrate Beside Her At A Family Reunion Felt Like A Step Too Far

Family reunions have a way of stirring up memories, but they aren’t all good ones.

When one man saw his ex was on the guest list, he wondered if he should be strong and grin and bear it for his elderly mother, or run for the hills as fast as possible.

Read on for the full story.

AITA if I don’t attend my family reunion this summer? My mom turned 95 this year. My sister took the initiative to plan a family reunion next month to celebrate this big milestone.

But he wasn’t a huge fan of who was on the guest list.

I was reviewing the list of those who have sent an RSVP and came across my ex-wife and her new husband’s name. I asked my sister if there was an error or maybe a joke. My divorce was several years ago, ending bitterly.

He begins to resent his sister for putting him in such a difficult position.

My kids are supportive (they hate the guy), my sister is being a jerk, and my mom just wants peace. AITA for not going if my ex and her husband come?

He didn’t want to cause drama, but he also didn’t want to pretend everything was fine.

What did Reddit have to say?

Who says they can’t have a reunion on a separate day?

This user thinks he’s right to objecting to going to the reunion.

This commenter thinks he should suck it up for the sake of his mother, but that his sister is definitely on the wrong side of the issue.

This commenter gets right to the point.

Sure, it’s never fun to see your ex, but will he regret it if he misses out on this occasion?

Maybe being there for his mom is more important than avoiding his ex.

