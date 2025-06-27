His Girlfriend Came Home Early And Wanted His Attention, But He Was In The Middle Of An Online Game And Asked Her To Wait

Gaming can be hard to understand for non-gamers, especially when in a romantic relationship.

In this man’s case, his girlfriend wanted his attention right away when she came home from work early, but he was in the middle of an online game and asked her to wait.

She was upset and now they’re not talking. Who’s in the wrong?

Read the story and analyze the situation.

AITA for asking my gf to be patient for 10-15 min ? So I’ve been living with my girlfriend for 6 months now. Before we were together, gaming was a huge part of my life, been doing it since I was a small kid and it’s just my escape, let’s say for a couple hours.

Since we are together, I have started to lower my gaming time by a lot and really only play games when she is not home.

He’s more of a casual gamer now. But he still plays when she’s not home.

Yesterday I started a game and she came from work early. She started talking with me and showing me random videos and pictures from her feed. I can’t really focus on talking when I’m playing games so I told her “can you please just give me 10-15 minutes so I can finish the game and then I’m all yours”.

She did not like that.

She got upset that I prioritised the game over her and since yesterday night we haven’t been talking to each other. I understand that she wants attention and everything but I just asked for 10-15 minutes just to finish what I started, as I can’t pause an online game. This never happens as I said I don’t play when she is home, but now that it happened, she got upset over 10 minutes? AITA?

If his tone was impatient, maybe that’s why she felt ignored. But waiting 15 minutes shouldn’t be a problem.

I’m curious to see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Exactly.

Yup.

Someone shares their experience.

Another wife of a gamer chimes in.

Communication.

Both communication and individuality are key.

He can let her know that she is his priority, but he always liked gaming and needs his ‘me time’ as well.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.