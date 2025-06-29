His Girlfriend Insists That He Spend His 30th Birthday With Just Her And Not With His Family, So He Called Her Manipulative

Birthdays can be tough when family and your partner don’t get along.

This man has a girlfriend who doesn’t get along with his mom.

She insisted that he spend his birthday with just her, but he would like to spend at least part of his birthday with his family.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for calling my gf manipulative? My GF (26F) wants to spend my (29M) birthday with me, and only me. My mom and GF don’t get along that well. I understand where that came from. My mom tends to be pushy towards the both of us, and I had to set strict boundaries towards my mom.

His girlfriend still avoids his mom.

These matters have been resolved for over a year now. But my GF still doesn’t want any form of contact with my mom. I respect her in that choice.

This man gave her four options for his birthday.

However, I am turning 30 in a week. I know she doesn’t feel comfortable at my mother’s place. She doesn’t want my mother at our house. So, I gave her four options.

All options make time for her and his family.

One, we celebrate at my brother’s house with the whole family. ⁠Second, we spend the first part of the day, just me and her, and the next part of the day, I spend with my family or vice versa. Third, ⁠the day before my birthday, I spend with her, and the day after my birthday, i spend with family or vice versa. That way, nobody feels excluded during my actual birthday.

And the fourth was that ⁠I don’t celebrate at all.

She still threatened to break up with him.

She doesn’t agree and insists she plans my birthday on the day itself and it should be just me and her. If not, the relationship would be over.

I told her she was placing herself above everyone else. I added that she’s being manipulative. AITA?

It’s his birthday. He should get to decide how he wants to spend it and who he wants to spend it with.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person agrees that the girlfriend is being manipulative.

Here’s some honest advice from this person.

Short and straightforward.

And lastly, people support ending the relationship.

An ultimatum on your birthday is never a good gift.

