His Girlfriend Kept Nagging Him About Going Out For His Birthday, But He Was Firm About Just Staying Home

People have different notions on how to celebrate a birthday.

If you wanted to stay home on your birthday, would you be upset if a friend kept trying to convince you to go for your birthday instead?

This man wanted to stay in for his birthday this year, but his girlfriend wanted him to go on a trip like they always do.

So, the back-and-forth argument kept going.

AITA for staying in for my birthday and refusing to consider going away for the night? It’s my birthday coming up in July. Usually, my girlfriend and I would go away for a night. Sometimes, we go on a day out somewhere I choose. This year has been a hard year for me, so far. I have already lost most of my close family over the years.

This man has had a hard year.

And this year, I lost my mum in February, so I have no close family. Because of this, I don’t really want to do anything this year. I know it’s going to be a hard day for me, so I’d rather be at home.

He wanted to stay in for his birthday.

My girlfriend asked where I wanted to go But I said I would rather stay home. I said I’d like a night in with a takeaway and some drinks, and then, I’ll just watch TV and play video games instead of going away.

His girlfriend thought that was a waste.

She said I would be wasting my birthday and that I should look for places I want to go. I repeated that that is what I want to do. It’s not wasting my birthday if I’m spending it doing what I want.

She tried to convince him to go somewhere.

She tried to get me to look at a day out again. But, I just reminded her it’s my birthday, not hers. I’ve already told her what I’ll be doing. She said I should be open to going somewhere.

He told her to drop it.

I just told her to drop it. I said I don’t tell her what she has to do for her birthday, so she should stop trying to tell me what I have to do for mine. She said she was only trying to help. I pointed out what she was actually doing. It was trying to get me to do what she wants on my birthday.

Neither of them would give up.

If she actually wanted to help she’d agree with what I said I’m doing, and she’d spend the day with me doing that. She just said again, I should be open to at least looking for somewhere to go. AITA for refusing to change what I have planned for my birthday?

He should get to decide what he wants to do for his birthday even if he doesn’t want to do anything big to celebrate.

Your birthday, your decision.

