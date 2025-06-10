His Girlfriend Went Against His Wishes And Broke His Privacy, So He Wants Out

When your partner feels they can help you, it can be a positive thing, but it depends.

See why consent is a pivotal issue in this relationship.

AITA for ending things with my girlfriend after she shared my private medical information? My girlfriend shared my private medical information with my friends, even after I explicitly told her not to. Lately, I’ve been dealing with a medical issue. It’s not life-threatening, but it’s something I’m managing. Recently, my test results came back and they weren’t great.

It’s a sensitive issue.

I’ll admit I’ve been stress-eating and slacking on my health over the holidays, but I know what I need to do, and I’ve already started making healthier changes. Despite this, my girlfriend told my friends about my condition and even sent my results to a mutual friend who’s a doctor.

But that was a dealbreaker for him.

I understand she’s concerned, but this feels like a serious invasion of my privacy. I told her I didn’t want anyone else to know about this, but she ignored my wishes. This isn’t the first time she’s crossed a boundary like this, and I don’t know how to move forward. AITA for breaking up with her over this?

Here is what people are saying.

Exactly. She’s testing you. This is how narcissists operate.

These are all dealbreakers even if it wasn’t so personal.

Definitely. Disclosure is complicated.

I don’t know why people think they need to stay.

Absolutely. I don’t think empathy is that hard.

I bet she’ll gaslight him.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.