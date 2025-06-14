He Bought His Girlfriend A New Bike After Hers Was Stolen, But When It Happened Again, He Refused To Repeat His Gift

If you live somewhere where bicycles get stolen frequently, it’s important to make sure you have a good bike lock and use it properly.

If you bought your partner a bike and it got stolen because they failed to use the bike lock properly, would you buy them a new bike, or would you let them buy a new bike themselves?

The boyfriend in today’s story doesn’t want to get his girlfriend another new bike. Let’s find out why.

AITA for not giving my GF another bike… again? Me (30M) and my girlfriend (27F) have been living together for the past year and a half in Barcelona. We moved here because she got a job offer here, so I quit my job back home and moved overseas with her. I bought 2 bikes for us to move around the city, one vintage one for her and a folding bike for me. Since I didn’t need mine everyday for work, she started using it to go to work, since it was easier to move around with. Up until here I’m totally fine with this, since I wasn’t using mine daily and it was more comfortable for her.

One important thing to mention is that we bought locks for the bike, the ones that look like an odd shaped D (we call them D-Longs) and a metal cable. I specifically taught her how to lock the bike, since barcelona is famous for having lots of stolen bikes, especially if you leave them unattended. So basically the Dlong is to secure the frame to a post, and the cable is to hold the front tire, so that you don’t end up with a monocycle.

Long and behold, a total of 3 days later, her bike got stolen. When she left the office, the only thing attached to the post was the Dlong and one end of the steel cable to the Dlong. This was a big hint that she didn’t lock the bike the way it was supposed to, like I taught her. The cable is really easy to pry open with a metal bar. After a few fights and sobbing about the bike, I bought 2 more of those folding bikes that are really handy, one for her and one for me, again.

All of this happened more than a year ago. She was really happy with the new bike, I added a rack and a basket for easier transportation of her bag, and in the meantime i saw a business opportunity of flipping bikes, since i scoured the internet for some time until I found the bikes I wanted and got to “know” the sector. Both of our new bikes have been sleeping outside of our apartment, locked to a metal rail just in case. The thing is, my gf has been coming late and tired from work, and wasn’t eager to lock hers to the rail.

I actually got tired of asking her to lock it, since anybody could just snatch it and take it home or even outside and steal it easily. (One really important piece of information is that we have squatters in our building, and unknown people enter the building every day) I was actually impressed that the unlocked bike wasn’t stolen right away. But not to my surprise, this saturday when we left our apartment, the bike was gone. My gf cried, I actually didn’t care that much for her feelings, since I endlessly asked her to lock it to no avail.

Now she is asking me to give her one of the bikes I have in stock to flip, but I really don’t want to, since both times the bike got stolen it was her negligence that got the bikes stolen. She thinks I’m being rude and unhelpful, but in my opinion she doesn’t deserve for me to fix her problems… again. Keep in mind, I paid for both bikes that were stolen. So, AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

