His Mother Demanded A Labor Intensive Mother’s Day Gift, So He Went Out Of His Way To Comply, But She Still Found A Way To Blame Him For Ruining Her Celebration

One man learned this the hard way when his mom called off Mother’s Day plans, even though he’d already spent time, energy, and money trying to meet her already unreasonable request.

AITA for not conforming to my mother’s schedule when she was the one who asked me to help her? This started on Friday with a simple phone call. I was checking in with my mother to see what time she was thinking of coming over this weekend.

You see, about a month ago, she told me on the phone, “This Mother’s Day, I don’t want a gift. I was wondering if you could fix my door locks on my car?” Now even in the moment, I didn’t like that wording — it’s still a gift. I’m fixing her car, saving her potentially hundreds of dollars.

She proceeds to tell me she’s busy Saturday, so that’s off the table. Then she has lunch on Sunday and asked if I was going. I deflected because I was more concerned about how much time that left me to work on her car. She said they planned on getting drinks after lunch and didn’t know.

So I asked if she could come over at 8 a.m. It would still give me time to work and get her back and ready for lunch. She then proceeded to get upset and tell me she doesn’t want to do that on “her” weekend. And can we do it another weekend?

That’s when I told her I was really busy and I didn’t have time to celebrate at lunch but also visit while working on her car as well. That’s when she told me it wasn’t “Son’s Day,” it’s Mother’s Day.

I was upset as well at this point and decided to tell her how she doesn’t see the value in the time I devote to her, and it feels disrespectful. I’ve been working 50+ hours a week, and researched how to fix her car, and I bought $60 worth of stuff off Amazon to fix it.

At that time, she hung up. We have not talked since. I won’t initiate conversation since she hung up on me. AITA?

Just because they’re family doesn’t mean they should be able to boss you around without consequence.

