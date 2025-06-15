His Neighbors Had A Baby, But They Expected Him To Stay Very Quiet In The Early Evenings So The Baby Could Sleep

When you live in an apartment, you will have at least one shared wall with your neighbors, so keeping your volume down is the courteous thing to do.

What would you do if you watched TV at a normal (or even low) volume and your neighbor kept complaining because it was waking their newborn baby up?

That is the situation the neighbor in this story was in, and after trying to be accommodating, he decided to just live his life and tell the neighbors to deal with it.

Check it out.

AITAH because neighbor’s baby doesn’t sleep and they expect me to stay quiet every evening? My home shares a wall with my neighbor’s baby room. The baby has a bedtime and according to the parents, the baby is sleep regressing, so he doesn’t really sleep at night, and the only time they get to rest is in the evenings when the baby is asleep. Due to recent changes in my job, my work hours have shifted. I used to come home pretty late, but with this new job I get free around 4 PM and am usually home by 4:30ish. I watch TV, which apparently wakes the baby up. It’s not like I watch it at high volume and it’s pretty reasonable.

That is the downside of living in an apartment

The way my house is set up, there is no other wall that can place my tv which doesn’t directly interface with the baby’s place of sleeping. The parents, especially the mom (who is clearly sleep deprived), have started complaining. I actually tried to be accommodating, but it was never enough. I would get texts if I had friends over at like 5 PM or if I am casually just watching tv. It got annoying pretty fast.

He isn’t being intentionally loud.

So I’m like, screw it. I’m gonna live like a regular person, and as long as I’m not being unreasonably loud during quiet hours, no one should be able to say anything to me. I will vacuum if I want to and I will play music and tv if I want to. The mom says the baby has been cranky, but I kind of dismiss it. I’ve told them they should invest in either a white noise machine (they say they tried but it wasn’t enough) or move the baby’s room.

It is a difficult situation for everyone, but they can’t expect him to be silent all evening.

This enraged the mom because apparently the baby’s room is too small for the couple, and now she’s mad that I’m acting detached from the situation. But I just reminded them that this is part of community living and that everyone has to work within those boundaries. Even I hear her baby crying sometimes but I just put white noise over it and ignore it.

People living in apartments or other situations with shared walls need to understand that it isn’t going to be silent all the time, and it is unreasonable to ask for that.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this situation.

This person says he is acting reasonably.

It is just a phase, and they should help the kid get on a better sleep schedule.

Yup, this is their problem to deal with.

Let them swap rooms.

This person says he should be detached from the situation.

These parents are frustrated, which is understandable, but they can’t expect a neighbor to be silent in the early evening just because that is when they want their child to sleep.

This is definitely an unreasonable request.

