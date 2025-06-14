His Parents Rejected His Relationship For Years, But When He Chose To Celebrate His Wedding Without Them, They Were Still Mad

Everyone hopes their family will stand by them on the biggest days of their life.

But when their support is conditional, some people are forced to move forward without it.

That was the choice one groom made when his parents refused to acknowledge his partner. But when he chose not to invite them to his wedding, he was still made out to be the villain.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for not telling my parents I’m getting married until the day after? I (25M) married my partner (28M) last weekend. We had a small private ceremony with friends.

But there were some notable exclusions from his big day.

My parents don’t accept my identity and have refused to acknowledge my fiancé by name for two years. So I didn’t invite them. I sent a wedding photo the next morning with the message: “We did it.”

Somehow, this made his parents even madder.

Now they’re furious and say I robbed them of a chance to “change their minds.” AITA?

Sometimes you just have to choose who chooses you back.

What did Reddit make of all this?

It sounds like the parents have already had their chance and they squandered it.

At the end of the day, he was looking for acceptance, not the chance of acceptance.

These parents seem to still be only out for themselves.

This user isn’t buying the parents’ flimsy excuses.

His decision may have hurt his parents, but it honored his truth and commitment.

Seems like these parents could learn a thing or two about unconditional love.

