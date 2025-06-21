His Parents Tried To Force Him To Hand Over The Car He Bought To His Older Brother, And They Called Him Selfish For Saying No

Just because you live at home does not mean everything you own should be shared.

So, what would you do if your parents tried to give your car to your older brother because he needed a ride to work, even though you bought it with your own money?

Would you go along with the plan peacefully?

Or would you stand your ground and refuse to share your car?

In the following story, one brother faces this very decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA, my parents making me give my car to my older brother so he can go to work The problem is that I (M19) also have to go to work, run errands, and hobbies I do on a daily basis that require the car that I paid for and bought myself with no one’s help. I stressed that I need my car throughout the day.

There are other options.

My family has three cars: Dad’s – Lexus LX570, Mom’s- Toyota Rav4, and my car Honda Accord. My mom takes the Rav4 to work, and my dad works from home, so the Lexus stays home. A funny thing about my brother is that he isn’t the best driver, or rather, he has very little experience in his 21 years of life; I don’t trust him with my car, let alone the Lexus. The Toyota is the only car he can drive other than my car, but my mom doesn’t like driving the Lexus to work because parking is tight where she works. AITA?

Wow! It’s understandable why he’s so upset.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

Legally speaking, of course.

For this person, he’s learning a life lesson.

As this reader points out, whatever happens becomes his problem.

Apparently, the car is in the dad’s name.

He should stand his ground.

There must be another solution that works for everyone.

