His Secretive Ex Has Lied To Him Before, So Now He Wants A Paternity Test To Confirm If The Baby She’s Carrying Is Really His

It’s always tricky having a baby with an ex.

This man has been lied to by his ex before, and she’s been very secretive about her life.

He wants a paternity test to confirm if the baby she’s carrying is his.

Is he asking for too much?

AITAH for asking for a paternity test? My ex and I are having a child together. I’m extremely happy about it, but there’s one problem. I want a paternity test when she’s born, and anytime I ask about it, I’m blown off.

This man and his ex have been broken up for 2 years.

My ex and I broke up over 2 years ago. She’s a single mom with 2 boys from a previous relationship. She wasn’t in a financially stable place to move out, so she stayed with me for over a year.

He has several reasons why he wants a paternity test.

Well, now she’s 7 months pregnant and I’m asking for a test. The reasons are threefold. One, we’re not a couple Two, she’s always been very secretive about her life. It’s one of the reasons I couldn’t stay with her. Three, she’s lied to me before.

He found out that her sons came from different fathers.

A mutual friend recently told me something. Her boys actually aren’t from the same father. But I haven’t confirmed that myself. She’s testy, and I don’t want to ask about that.

She would always shut him down when he asked about it.

I asked if I could bring it up during the doctor check-ups. But every time before we go, she assures me there’s no need. A test will be done at birth anyway. I don’t want the doctors to think I’m being disrespectful by asking, but I really need to know.

It seems like he has the right to know for sure if the child is his or not.

Fathers have the right to know, especially if the situation is this complicated.

