HOA President Tried To Force A Company To Block Door-To-Door Sales, But The Company Refused So Residents Flooded Customer Service With Blocking Requests

HOA presidents can get creative when they are trying to get their way.

What would you do if an HOA president called your company demanding a service you were not allowed to provide? Would you give in to avoid the headache? Or would you stand your ground and explain the rules?

In the following story, a customer service worker deals with this exact situation and decides to stick to the rules, but it doesn’t work out well for him. Here’s what happened.

HOA Pulled an Uno Reverse I work in the Customer Service Department of a company that still does door-to-door sales. Today, I got a call from a gentleman stating that he was the President of his HOA and needed to add the entire HOA to our Do Not Visit list. I kindly explained that I would be happy to add his address, but I couldn’t add any other addresses without the permission of the individual residents.

Regardless of what the man said, he was unable to finalize the request.

He proceeds to tell me that he is the President, and I am going to do it because they voted for this. No, sir, I will not! He hangs up on me. Calls back 10 minutes later, assuming he will get a different person, but we are a small company, and I am the only one on the phone.

I patiently explain to him that our system does not allow us to enter an address without a unique call identifier, and even if I try to enter more than one address, I will get an error message that the address has already been added, even if it hasn’t.

Little did he know, the man went out and spread the word.

He begrudgingly admits defeat…Or so I thought. I received no less than 120 calls today from this HOA, all asking to have their address added. I got nothing else done and am emotionally exhausted. I had to shut down the chat feature on our website, and when I left today, I still had about 50 unanswered voicemails. If I weren’t on the receiving end of this, I might actually respect the HOA for this move.

