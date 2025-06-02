June 2, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Homegoods Seemed Like A One-Stop Shop For Decent Furniture, But What You May Not Realize Is The Quality Drop

by Ben Auxier

The other day, my cat somehow broke the leg off of my coffee table.

To be fair, it’s a cheap table. I think I got it from Walmart when I first moved in, and it’s made of that pressboard wood that most Ikea stuff comes in.

But there may be an option even cheaper than pressboard, as laid out by this video from TikTok user @ditchthedistrict:

“All the furniture at Homegoods right now is made of plastic resin,” she says, browsing the aisles, “it’s just fake wood. All of this is plastic, you can tell when you touch it.”

“My mom said, ‘why do you wanna go to all these old antique malls?’ So she took me to Homegoods to look at new stuff.”

“Everything there was resin no natural materials. And she was like, ‘oh I get it.'”

What’s the point of new anymore?

It’d be one thing if it was a bargain, but…

Just skip the middleman and send it to a landfill.

We’re not on firm ground.

Good luck out there.

Finding quality stuff for a good deal is rough.

