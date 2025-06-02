Husband Buys His Gluten-Intolerant Wife A Birthday Cake She Can’t Eat, But Then Calls Her Ungrateful When She Refuses To Have A Bite

Sometimes, food restrictions aren’t a choice, they’re a necessity.

What would you do if your partner knowingly bought you something that could make you sick, then acted like you were the problem for not being grateful?

Would you just grin and bear it to avoid drama?

Or would you stand your ground and refuse to eat it, even if it were your birthday cake?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this very dilemma on her birthday.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA If I Didn’t Eat My Birthday Cake I (35f) am gluten-intolerant and have been for the last six years. My husband (48m) knows this and has never been supportive of the change I’ve had to make with my diet. He is consistently trying to get me to eat things that would make me sick. If I make him a gluten-free meal, he complains about how it’s not as good as the real thing. My birthday was coming up, and he wanted to get me a cake to celebrate. He told me he went to four different stores to find it. I got home, and he had candles on it and everything. It was a beautiful chocolate cake that looked so good! I asked him where he found a gluten-free cake like this, and he told me that it’s not gluten-free. I asked him why he bought me a cake that would make me sick, and he said that he wanted to get something that we both would like.

In her eyes, he acted way too selfish.

I asked him why he went to so many stores, and he said they didn’t have a cake that would be small enough for the two of us to share, so he had to shop around. I told him he could’ve gone to a gluten-free bakery and gotten me my own cake if he didn’t want to eat the same. He said he didn’t know where to get one, and I immediately named a bakery less than 10 minutes from home that he could’ve gotten a gluten-free cupcake from. He would’ve known if he’d done some basic research, asked me, or even paid attention because I’ve bought those cupcakes multiple times. I refused to eat it, and I told him that I’m upset he would be so selfish on my birthday. He doesn’t think it’s a big deal, and that I could’ve just eaten a little, and I’m being ungrateful when he tried so hard to get me a cake. AITA?

Yikes! He should’ve tried harder than that!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what her husband did.

This person explains the gluten allergy.

Here’s someone who lives with a gluten allergy.

According to this comment, her husband is the problem.

This is an excellent question.

He needs to change or leave.

Either way, he cannot stay in this relationship and mistreat her like that.

