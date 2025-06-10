Husband Tried To Push A Baby Name His Wife Hadn’t Agreed On, So His Mother-In-Law Stepped In To Block Him From Signing The Birth Certificate

New parenthood is exciting, but the added responsibility has a way of revealing cracks in a couple’s relationship.

One mother watched as her daughter fought with her husband about what to name their baby.

So when the husband threatened to go with his choice against his wife’s will, this mother found herself forced to step in.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not letting my daughters husband see her after her birth? I (47F) have a daughter, (24F) named Leila who just gave birth to her first child.

Her daughter and her husband have been having many disagreements lately.

I don’t know much but I know that she and her husband Matt (27M) have been having issues on what to name their child. Matt wants to name their baby a ridiculous name which I won’t specifically name here but it’s a month.

The two don’t see eye to eye at all on the baby’s name.

And not something like June, May, or April. Something like October with a middle name that’s a color, and once again not something like Violet or Scarlett. Meanwhile, Leila wants a more practical name.

The couple has tried to get help for it, but nothing seems to be working.

Because of all this, they have been in marriage counseling which hasn’t seemed to work.

Then, the baby’s delivery didn’t go as planned.

A week ago, Leila gave birth but had to stay hospitalized because of complications. Right after her birth, she was very out of it and wasn’t in her right mind.

And instead of helping or showing concern, Matt decided to take a different approach.

Matt took advantage of this, and when I asked him what they were going to name their baby, he stated the name he wanted.

So she decided she needed to step in to protect her daughter’s interests.

I knew Leila wouldn’t like this and that it was supposed to be a joint decision, so I didn’t allow him to sign anything which resulted in him not being able to legally sign off as her father. When Leila woke up, she thanked me for it, but Matt has been refusing to see their baby.

Now what was supposed to be an exciting new chapter has taken a dark turn.

What was supposed to be a beautiful phase in their life has been spoiled by his family bombarding her with texts and calls. Now I’m starting to think I may have gone too far since he hasn’t seen his baby in weeks. AITA?

What a saga this has become.

What did Reddit have to say?

Some people deserve the benefit of the doubt, but not this husband.

This relationship sounds like it’s very much on the rocks.

Perhaps this mother may be projecting some of her own views onto Matt.

This user thinks it’s a good thing she decided to intervene.

She wasn’t about to let him take advantage of her daughter if she had anything to do with it.

Sometimes you just have to step in when someone else is out of bounds.

