June 25, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘I need to set the record straight.’ – Chili’s Customer Wasn’t Happy About How Her Boyfriend Acted When He Didn’t Pass The Cookie Challenge

by Matthew Gilligan

man eating at a restaurant

TikTok/@maddy_daddie

Have you heard of “the cookie challenge”?

It’s a viral trend where moms and dads put plates out in front of themselves and their child, give the kiddo two cookies, and then see if their son or daughter will give them one of the cookies. Basically, it’s an exercise for parents to see if their kids will share.

Well, a TikTokker named Maddy conducted a similar experiment recently when she went out to eat at a Chili’s restaurant with her boyfriend.

man at a restaurant

TikTok/@maddy_daddie

Maddy said in a text overlay, “My boyfriend just failed the cookie challenge. I said ‘dang, I thought my food was supposed to come with ranch.’ He goes, ‘dang, that’s crazy dawg,’ and proceeded to hoard THREE CUPS OF RANCH.”

man eating in a booth

TikTok/@maddy_daddie

Viewers can see that Maddy’s boyfriend had three big cups of ranch on his plate…

Ouch…

man eating food at a restaurant

TikTok/@maddy_daddie

Let’s check out the video.

@maddy_daddie

#cookiechallenge

♬ Club Penguin Pizza Parlor – Cozy Penguin

In a follow-up video, Maddy said, “I need to set the record straight. So, first things first, I did get a cup of ranch. I just had to say the words, ‘Hey, do you think I could have a cup of your ranch until the waitress comes back and I can ask her for more?’”

She added, “So, I am here, with this god-awful filter, no makeup, no hair done, to tell you guys that we will not be breaking up a 5-year relationship over a cup of ranch!”

@maddy_daddie

Replying to @Kerensa 🤍 the #cookiechallenge / chilis ranch follow-up video I didn’t expect to make. 😬😳

♬ original sound – mads

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 5.17.25 PM I need to set the record straight. Chilis Customer Wasnt Happy About How Her Boyfriend Acted When He Didnt Pass The Cookie Challenge

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 5.17.43 PM I need to set the record straight. Chilis Customer Wasnt Happy About How Her Boyfriend Acted When He Didnt Pass The Cookie Challenge

And one viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 5.17.55 PM I need to set the record straight. Chilis Customer Wasnt Happy About How Her Boyfriend Acted When He Didnt Pass The Cookie Challenge

Word to the wise to everybody… use your words and don’t expect people to read your mind.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter