‘I need to set the record straight.’ – Chili’s Customer Wasn’t Happy About How Her Boyfriend Acted When He Didn’t Pass The Cookie Challenge

Have you heard of “the cookie challenge”?

It’s a viral trend where moms and dads put plates out in front of themselves and their child, give the kiddo two cookies, and then see if their son or daughter will give them one of the cookies. Basically, it’s an exercise for parents to see if their kids will share.

Well, a TikTokker named Maddy conducted a similar experiment recently when she went out to eat at a Chili’s restaurant with her boyfriend.

Maddy said in a text overlay, “My boyfriend just failed the cookie challenge. I said ‘dang, I thought my food was supposed to come with ranch.’ He goes, ‘dang, that’s crazy dawg,’ and proceeded to hoard THREE CUPS OF RANCH.”

Viewers can see that Maddy’s boyfriend had three big cups of ranch on his plate…

Ouch…

Let’s check out the video.

In a follow-up video, Maddy said, “I need to set the record straight. So, first things first, I did get a cup of ranch. I just had to say the words, ‘Hey, do you think I could have a cup of your ranch until the waitress comes back and I can ask her for more?’”

She added, “So, I am here, with this god-awful filter, no makeup, no hair done, to tell you guys that we will not be breaking up a 5-year relationship over a cup of ranch!”

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one viewer spoke up.

Word to the wise to everybody… use your words and don’t expect people to read your mind.

