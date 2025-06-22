She Has To Take Half A Day Paid Time Off Whenever She Needed A Few Minutes, So Now She Only Works Four Hours On Those Days

Sometimes companies don’t realize how their rules are going to backfire because clever employees will outsmart them.

Imagine having a company policy where if you were running late for work, that was considered half a day paid time off. Would you rush to the office as quickly as possible, or would you wait a full 4 hours before going to work?

Mandatory Half Day PTO I’ve been with my company for 10 years. During that time, I’ve been hourly, then salaried, then back to hourly, and I’ve been salaried for the past few years.

Hourly employees earn PTO each pay period, and if you work less than 40 hours a week, use any PTO to offset certain days to get you up to 40 hours per week. As a salaried worker, if you work 5+ hours a day and you leave early or come in late – you don’t necessarily use PTO because you’re expected to get a full day of work in. I’ve always worked 40 hours a week, and if I need to stay late or come in early I will to make sure I adhere to 40 hours as closely as possible.

I’m usually the first person in for the day to get the day started and make sure if someone calls out, I can cover for them with little issue. If someone else has to leave, I’ll stay late to make sure everything is handled. But I absolutely believe that time off work is yours. I won’t call you if you’re off – I’ll see you when you get back. Well, the company implemented a new policy effective January 1st – half day PTO. They sell it to us that we salaried employees need to take off, we can use only half a day now rather than a full day…but it also means if you’re going to be late or leave early – you’re using PTO.

Salaried employees were mad. Many of us work like 60-80 hours a week. Some offset time to make up for longer days (10-16 hour shifts) “So If I work less than 8, but 16 another day – I have to use PTO on one day and too bad so sad the day I overwork?” Yep. No more offsetting time. Doctor’s appointment and you’re going to come in an hour late? Half day of PTO. Need to leave 45 minutes early to get your kid to sports practice? Half day of PTO. Car problems? Half day of PTO.

Aight. Bet. Last week I had some car troubles and needed to get it to a mechanic first thing in the morning. I could have been into work with only missing an hour, maybe 2. Not anymore, I’ll see you at 1pm! I had an amazing morning and I’m not stressed one bit. I even went back home and cleaned up some to surprise my husband when he came home later. This week I had a sick kid. Normally I’d beg a grandparent to watch them while I went to work – nah. I took the morning shift, husband watched our kid in the afternoon.

I’m a little bummed I’m going to potentially use so much more PTO – but if I’m forced to use it, I’m going to comply and maximize it’s full potential and only work for a “full” 4 hours instead. Gonna enjoy full mornings and sleep in, or full afternoons and enjoy some time to myself if my kid is in school. Hell, next time, I may as well book a massage just for the hell of it. Productivity and free coverage have ended at this location and I know many departments are suffering with workforce shortages. Good for them.

