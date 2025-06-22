June 22, 2025 at 4:48 pm

If You Were Never Taught How To Pick Out A Ripe Pineapple, This Woman Is Here to Help

by Ben Auxier

Have you ever found yourself wandering around the produce section of a grocery store, picking up fruits and vegetables, sniffing, tapping, poking, and generally having no idea what it is you’re really looking for?

Well worry not, because we can figure this stuff out one item at a time with help from our friends like TikTok user @ashley.paiige:

“If your mom didn’t teach you this, I will today. This is how to pick a ripe pineapple.”

“Sure, you can go by color and scent, but the easiest way is just to pull out the fronds. Fronds that pull out easy like this means the pineapple’s ripe. It genuinely works every single time. You will never get a bad pineapple when you use this method.”

“I don’t know if you guys also need cutting tips, but I’m so excited how beautiful that pineapple is. Smells even better. It truly smells like summer in here.”

“Anyway, I hope that helps if no one ever taught you that.”

If you’re found something off about your pineapple, there could be multiple reasons.

Of course, now we need the cutting tutorials.

There are other tips and tricks:

BUT WHAT ABOUT WATER-MEL-OWN?

Happy cooking!

