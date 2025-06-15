June 15, 2025 at 4:48 pm

If Your iPhone Battery Fades Quickly, One Number Hidden In Your Settings Might Explain Everything

by Ashley Ashbee

It’s so annoying when your iPhone battery gets low when you need it or are not near your charger. It can even be downright stressful!

So TikToker @Brian.butch shared some tips to improve your battery life. “This ONE number in settings probably explains it,” he says in the caption on his viral video.

“Go to Settings > Battery and then Battery Health,” Brian says.

“Then check for the Maximum Capacity number. Mine has stayed at 100% for over six months.”

What does this mean?

For example, “If your Battery Health shows 90%, that means it can only to charge up to 90% of the capacity that it could when it was brand new.”

A lot of people don’t know they can check this. Some people have reported that it’s not available on their phone, so it may be a recent feature only available with the current hardware.

How can you preserve battery health?

Avoid heat. It’s “the enemy of lithium ion batteries.”

Also, “Set your iPhone to charge at 80 to 90%… (They) last longer when they’re not charged to 100%.”

If you are keeping your Battery Health at 100%, keep up the good work!

Watch the full clip.

@brandon.butch

If your iPhone battery drains fast every day, this ONE number in Settings probably explains it. This is how to understand what the battery capacity number means & how to preserve it!🪫🔋 #apple #iphone #techtok #learnontiktok #iphone16 #batterylife

♬ original sound – Brandon Butch

Here is what folks are saying.

I’m impressed that Brandon got a lot of people checking this!

Good question.

Maybe it wasn’t feasible then.

I think we need more information.

Your phone must be older. Not sure why Brian didn’t explain this.

I’m not sure how helpful any of this is.

But I guess go on and try it.

