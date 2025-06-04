June 4, 2025 at 5:22 pm

Man And His Wife Decided To Honor Their Deceased Mothers On Mother’s Day, But His Stepmom Got Upset That They Didn’t Spend Time With Her

by Heide Lazaro

Man and woman visiting a deceased loved one in the gravesite

Freepik/Reddit

Mother’s Day means different things to different people.

This man lost his mother in his 20s.

His wife also lost her mother one year after they got married.

So, on Mother’s Day, they decided to visit their respective mothers’ resting places.

Now his stepmom is upset, and he wonders if he should’ve spent Mother’s Day differently.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for skipping out on Mother’s Day

My mother passed away when I was in my early 20s.

I met my future wife a few years later.

Her mother passed away one year later.

Her father (70M) remarried last year.

This man and his wife didn’t spend Mother’s Day with his wife’s stepmom.

His father’s new wife (66F) is upset because neither my wife nor I spent Mother’s Day with her as well as her adult children/grandchildren.

She has her own children to celebrate with.

They visited their mothers’ resting places.

Instead, we had other plans.

We visited our respective mother’s final resting places.

So, are we the jerks for skipping this event?

They celebrated Mother’s Day by remembering their mothers. The stepmom is being unreasonable.

Let’s check out the responses of other people on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2025 05 21 at 7.47.19 PM Man And His Wife Decided To Honor Their Deceased Mothers On Mothers Day, But His Stepmom Got Upset That They Didnt Spend Time With Her

Here’s a personal thought from this person.

Screenshot 2025 05 21 at 7.48.00 PM Man And His Wife Decided To Honor Their Deceased Mothers On Mothers Day, But His Stepmom Got Upset That They Didnt Spend Time With Her

People are calling out the stepmother.

Screenshot 2025 05 21 at 8.36.08 PM Man And His Wife Decided To Honor Their Deceased Mothers On Mothers Day, But His Stepmom Got Upset That They Didnt Spend Time With Her

This person offers a suggestion.

Screenshot 2025 05 21 at 8.36.53 PM Man And His Wife Decided To Honor Their Deceased Mothers On Mothers Day, But His Stepmom Got Upset That They Didnt Spend Time With Her

And finally, this user believes they did the right thing.

Screenshot 2025 05 21 at 8.37.17 PM Man And His Wife Decided To Honor Their Deceased Mothers On Mothers Day, But His Stepmom Got Upset That They Didnt Spend Time With Her

You can’t blame people for wanting to commemorate their deceased mothers.

