Man Finds Out His Girlfriend Still Hangs Out With Her Previous Cheating Partner, So He Broke Up With Her

Cheating is a heck of a thing.

It not only hurts, it establishes an aura of untrustworthiness that becomes very hard to shake.

If you found out your partner was still friends with a former cheating partner, would you feel uncomfortable with that relationship? The man in this story doesn’t, but he’s wondering if breaking up with his girlfriend over it was too dramatic.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for breaking up with my gf because she’s friend with a guy she cheated with before me? My gf has a friend. Let’s call him Mike.

Something I found out from her friend and confirmed with my gf is that she cheated on an ex with Mike. They still regularly hang out btw.

And, to her credit, she didn’t try to deny it.

Honestly, i had no problem before all of this, but after she confirmed it, I pretty much made up my mind. I told her we were done. She tried to convince me that was a long time ago (I believe 4 or 5 years ago) and that it was mistake and she grew. I told her that as long as she stayed friends with Mike, she’s not trustworthy, and it makes it worse that she never told me about it.

Was it just too harsh of a proclamation?

She did offer that she wouldn’t see Mike again, but I told her the damage was done. Right now I’m in my bed, contemplating if I did the right thing.

If he told her not to see Mike again and she agreed, maybe he could give her a second chance, but it’s understandable if he doesn’t feel like he can trust her.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks:

The problem is that she lied.

Most said that she clearly HASN’T grown.

Others were just generally distrustful.

And some were very blunt.



What a mess.

