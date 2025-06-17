Man Found A Suggestive Note In His Girlfriend’s Pocket, So Now He’s Thinking About Breaking Up With Her

Staying loyal in a relationship requires work and commitment.

AITAH for breaking up with my girlfriend over a note a pilot left for her? We are not teenagers anymore, so maybe this is too much. I am 31 and she is 30. We were flying yesterday after a 4-day vacation. I was at the toilet in a coffee shop within the airport.

She was left a note by a pilot while I was away, and she smiled at him. I am not controlling and insecure, or so I hope. I asked out of curiosity, and she told me it was her subway ticket that had fallen under the table. He picked it up for her.

She indeed had her ticket on the table, so I didn’t really think too much about it. But her cheeks were a bit flushed, and this morning, I found the real note he left for her. It had fallen out of her pockets, while I was doing the laundry.

It was crumbled and it was written by hand. “Drive you like a hammer on a bed of nails,” plus a wink emoji. I Googled that, and it was a reference to an Alice Cooper song.

I still haven’t decided what to do. I will try to talk with her before ending this 6-year relationship. I did not tell her anything yet. I’m waiting for her to wake up and understand what happened.

Lack of honesty and respect can crumble any relationship.

