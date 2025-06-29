Son Has Conflicting Doctor’s Appointments, But Since One Of Them Is Via A Phone Call, His Parents Think He Should Take The Call In A Public Place

Privacy is a big part of personal healing.

This man had two important health appointments on the same day, so the scheduling got a bit challenging.

His parents suggested a workaround, but he didn’t feel comfortable with their suggestion.

AITA for reschedueling doctor’s appointment? I’m a 24-year-old man living with my parents. I had a neurology appointment scheduled for 10 a.m. to go over my results, but my neurologist had an emergency and had to reschedule. The new options were either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.

The issue is I already have a therapy session from 2 to 3 p.m. It’s a phone session. The neurology appointment is in person in Manhattan and I live in Queens. Problem is if I cancel the therapy session, I get charge a big fee.

My parents insisted I just find a quiet place to take the therapy call and then head to the neurologist afterward. But I genuinely don’t think I’ll be able to find a space quiet or private enough to talk about sensitive, personal topics. A coffee shop is definitely out of the question, and I don’t think a park would be much better.

When I brought this up, they got upset and ganged up on me, saying I was just looking for an easy way out, that I’m not listening to them and that nothing I could possibly talk about in therapy would be too private to say outside.

Am I wrong for not wanting to do my therapy session in public? To me, it seems weird and not ideal, especially when talking about deeply personal things somewhere strangers might overhear. AITA?

Comfort matters when it comes to your mental health.

