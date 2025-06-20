Man Inherited His Grandpa’s Guitars Because They Both Share A Love For Music, But His Uncle Wants The Guitars So He Can Sell Them

Family heirlooms can stir up drama, especially when money’s involved.

If you inherited something valuable and another family member was in financial trouble, would you keep the valuable items or would you give them so the family member so they could sell them?

This man was adopted at a young age and grew up close to her grandfather.

He loves music, so his grandfather decided to leave his valuable vintage guitars to him.

But his uncle wants the guitars.

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to split my inheritance with my uncle who says I don’t deserve it because I’m adopted? My grandpa passed away a month ago. He left me his vintage guitar collection worth about $80k. It makes sense because I am a musician.

This man was adopted in the family.

My uncle thinks he should have half because he’s blood family and I am adopted. But I have been in the family since I was 3.

Here’s the thing. My grandpa specifically wrote in the will that the guitars were going to the grandchild because “he shared my love of music.” My uncle can’t even play chopsticks on the piano.

However, his uncle needed money.

My uncle is also in financial trouble and he has two kids in college. I understand he needs the money, but my grandpa was pretty clear on his wishes. My grandpa even told me years ago his intention. That the guitars should end up with someone who would actually play them.

And his aunt started guilt-tripping him into giving them the instruments.

Now, my aunt is guilt tripping me into believing I should do the right thing and split it. But these are not just investments. They are instruments that deserve to be played. Am I being selfish for keeping what was legally willed to me?

The guitars are his. His grandfather wanted him to have them. He should keep them.

Musical instruments are meant to be played, not sold for money.

