Man Is Planning To Get A Vasectomy Because He Never Wants To Have Kids, But Now His Girlfriend Is Considering Ending Their Relationship

Different life goals can test the strength of a relationship.

If you didn’t want to have kids but your partner did, would you keep the relationship going anyway, or would you break up?

This man has always been clear that he doesn’t want kids; however, his girlfriend dreams of becoming a mom someday.

Now that he’s planning to get a vasectomy, they really have to decide if their relationship can survive.

WIBTA If I broke up with my girlfriend due to my upcoming vasectomy? I (32M) and my girlfriend (26F) are in this dilemma. Well, she is, mostly. We have been dating for 3 months. I have always been very vocal about not wanting kids, and she does want to have one eventually. She still decided to give our relationship a go.

But two weeks ago, my country removed this obligation: For men to have 2 kids first before getting a vasectomy. I have wanted one since I was in my early twenties, so I am going to a doctor’s appointment this Monday. I plan to be evaluated, and then, get it done.

She freaked out. She thought that, eventually, I would changed my mind about having kids, and now, she is trying to figure this out. If her desire or love be a mom in the future is bigger that the love she has for me. If she wants to stay in a relationship.

She told me that she is waiting until June 10th to decide, when she has her appointment with her psychologist to discuss this with him. I feel that I am just in the limbo here, waiting for her to either break everything up or get frustrated in life if she decides to stay with me.

I will never fulfill that dream of her being a mother. So, WIBTA if I just break up with her now and not wait until she discuss this with her psychologist? Or should I wait and see if she wants go continue or not?

They should break up. She’ll end up resenting him if they stay together. She should find someone else who wants to have kids.

Love isn’t enough if your future plans are incompatible.

