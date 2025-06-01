Man Perplexed By Strawberry Oatmeal That Lacks Strawberries Asks, ‘Walmart, You Good?’

It’s starting to feel like Alice in Wonderland, especially for the guy in this story.

“This feels deceptive” reads the overlay text in @padiano’s viral Tiktok video.

Like in the classic satirical story, everything in this one is different than what it purports to be.

In this case, it’s oatmeal.

“You are not going to believe this,” Paden said, then recording the front label and back label of a box of Strawberries and Cream Oatmeal by Walmart’s Good Value brand.

“They don’t have any strawberries in them!” he says with a shocked tone.

Instead, it has apple. He notes the same with the Peaches and Cream and Lemon and Cream boxes.

“I’m not a huge fan of Quaker,” Paden says, “But at least theirs has strawberry in it!”

All three have pictures on the front of the fruit that isn’t actually inside.

“How is that not false advertising?” he ends the video.

Watch the full clip.

