Man Realigned His Wife’s Niece’s Dislocated Finger, But His Sister-in-Law Got Furious Saying That He Should’ve Called An Ambulance Instead

Some people call an ambulance for the littlest things.

If a relative’s child got hurt while you were babysitting, would you calm them down, or would you call an ambulance? It probably depends how serious the injury is, but in this story, it’s a fairly minor injury.

This man realigned his wife’s niece’s finger after a fall, and when his sister-in-law found out, she was furious.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not calling an ambulance? My sister-in-law Kate brought her daughter Emmy (5F) over yesterday so Emmy could play with my son, Nick (5M), while she ran some errands. The kids were playing in front of the house. I saw Emmy fall in kind of a funky way.

This man found a minor dislocation on Emmy’s finger.

She was crying, so I went over to her. She was holding her finger, so I checked it out. I saw it was a minor dislocation, so I calmed her down.

He realigned it.

Then, I realigned it, and my wife put some ice on it. And the kids went back to playing. I’m not a doctor or anything, but I was a medic in the service.

Emmy’s mom, Kate, was furious.

Shortly after that, Kate came back and I told her what happened. I said Emmy’s finger was feeling fine, but it’d probably still be good to check in with urgent care. Kate was very mad at me, and asked why didn’t I call 911. She said that I don’t have a medical license to be “messing with bones.”

He didn’t think an ambulance was necessary.

I agree that I don’t have a medical license. I simply said that I don’t think calling 911 was necessary. My wife stepped in and told Kate that it sounded like overkill. And after some back and forth, she took Emmy and left.

Kate asked him to pay for Emmy’s urgent care bill.

Kate updated my wife later. She said that all urgent care did was give Emmy a splint, and Kate asked if we’ll be paying the bill. I’m wondering if I did cross the line. I don’t know if I should pay the bill to keep the peace.

It sounds like her finger will be perfectly fine.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest perspective.

Calling 911 is an overreaction, says this person.

This comment makes sense.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Some parents overdo it with a 911 emergency call.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.