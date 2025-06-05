Man Refused His Girlfriend’s Idea Of Having Her Upcoming Birthday At His House, So Now She’s Upset And Thinks He Doesn’t Want To Celebrate Her

Setting personal boundaries can sometimes be misunderstood.

For example, some people like to host big parties and others don’t.

Would you be offended if someone didn’t want to host a big party for you at their house?

This man was honest about not wanting to host large parties at his house, but now his girlfriend is mad at him for rejecting her theoretical idea of having her birthday party at his house.

AITA for not offering to host a birthday party at my house I have a pretty spacious house. My girlfriend and I were talking about her upcoming birthday. And, at one point, she joked or casually mentioned how “perfect” my house would be for a party. Lots of space, a nice backyard, etc.

I didn’t think much of it at first, but I said something like: “Yeah, but I’m not really a fan of hosting big parties here.” I wasn’t rude about it. I just wanted to set a boundary in case that was something she was seriously considering.

Hosting a party isn’t really my thing. I don’t like dealing with big groups, plus the planning, cleanup, or people being all over my space. The thing is, it was just a theoretical idea. She hadn’t actually planned anything.

But after I said that, her mood completely changed. She said it felt like I didn’t want to celebrate her or do anything special for her birthday and that I was being “weirdly territorial” about a house she’s spent a lot of time in.

I offered to help plan something somewhere else, like a venue, a dinner, even a trip. But now, she’s upset and kind of cold toward me.

I didn’t mean to shut anything down. I just didn’t want it at my house, especially when it wasn’t even a real plan. So, AITA?

Setting a boundary about something like this is important. There’d be even more drama if she planned a party when he didn’t want a party at his house.

Just because it’s your birthday doesn’t mean you get to demand anything from your partner.

